Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas isn't a fan of Vince Carter reportedly returning for a record-setting 22nd season.

When the 42-year-old Carter initially announced in April that he wanted to play during the 2019-20 season, Arenas, 37, who last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 campaign, criticized Carter on Instagram.

Gilbert Arenas is not totally in favor of Vince Carter returning for another season. pic.twitter.com/A1FIW7WvqG — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) April 30, 2019

Speaking to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic recently, Arenas doubled down on his opinion that Carter should move on from playing in the NBA.

“Let’s be honest here,” Arenas said, “You have Vince, or you have this young guy. You’re going to choose Vince. He’s put 20 years in. His 5 percent is better than your 100 percent because his 5 percent is going to be smart basketball, so the coach is going to overlook young talent until they get that experience. When you’re the last guy on the bench or the guy who got cut, you look at someone like Vince and say, ‘Come on, dude.’

“There’s no upside for Vince. Let somebody else get in there and be the next Vince Carter.”

Following his last stint in the NBA, Arenas played a season with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He currently hosts a podcast and plays in famous rapper/actor Ice Cube's Big3.

“Vince should be on the bench as a coach or in the office giving his input,” Arenas said. “That’s a roster spot. You have kids who are 27 in (the Big3) that should be in the NBA. Why are they not in the NBA? It’s not that I don’t like that he’s playing, it’s just that I had to fight from the beginning. You see a guy who is over the hill already and think, ‘I’m better than you.’ But the coach isn’t going to put me in, and you have no reason to still be playing. You’re not playing for anything, but in his mind, he’s playing for the title of most seasons played.”