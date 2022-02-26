TORONTO - Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson will face American J.J. Aldrich on a UFC Fight Night card March 12 in Las Vegas.

Robertson (10-6-0) is coming off a December submission win over Brazil's Priscila (Zombie Girl) Cachoeira that raised her UFC record to 7-4-0. The 26-year-old Robertson is a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

Aldrich (10-4-0) has won her last two bouts and is 6-3-0 in the UFC.

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pits Brazil's Thiago Santos, ranked fifth among light-heavyweight contenders, against No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev of Russia.

In other Canadian news, featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain (12-4-1) will meet American (Groovy) Lando Vannata (12-5-2) on an April 23 Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old from Beloeil, Que., has won two of his last three bouts and is 3-3-1 in the UFC.

The all-Brazilian main event features strawweights Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2022