The Edmonton Eskimos announced they have signed veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn to a one-year contract, meaning Glenn has now at some point in his career been a part of every active team in the league.

Glenn has played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes, BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and briefly been a part of the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks, although never suited up for those two teams.

The 38-year-old played 17 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing 318-468 for 4,038 yards and 25 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

For his career, the Illinois State product has 52,867 passing yards and 294 touchdowns to 207 interceptions. Glenn has an additional 1,580 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground over his 19-year CFL career.

Glenn was selected by the Redblacks in the 2013 CFL Draft but was traded by the team later that offseason after they acquired Henry Burris.

Glenn's tenure with the Argonauts was even shorter, getting acquired by the Double Blue and traded away later that same day during the 2004 CFL Draft.