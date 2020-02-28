The 2020 Brier kicks off with some must-watch television.

Curling legend Glenn Howard will look to qualify for an 18th career Brier appearance when he takes on Mike McEwen, ranked fourth in the world. It’s hard to imagine a better way to kick of the Kingston Brier than a matchup between these two heavyweight skips.

Watch the Wild Card draw LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Howard, 57, snuck into the last chance play-in game after performing well at the Ontario Tankard, then got some help at both the Manitoba and Alberta showdowns. For the season, Howard and his Penetanguishene rink are 32-25 with a victory at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic and three quarterfinal appearances in four Grand Slams. They also went 2-4 at the Canada Cup.

McEwen may have only one victory on the WCT this season, but his team’s four finals appearances (five if you included provincials) has positioned them fourth in Canada and fourth in the world. After missing out on the Canadian championship for so many years, McEwen could play his fifth consecutive Brier in Kingston and second in a row with Reid Carruthers. They missed the playoffs last year in their home province. Most recently, McEwen has gotten the better of Howard, taking three of four matches this season.

Regardless of what’s happened earlier this season, the wild-card game will be complete tossup with the winner having a good chance to advance to at least the championship pool and possibly further.