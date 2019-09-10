Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday the team is waiting for Kevin Fiala to make a decision on the team's latest contract offer.

Fiala, who scored 13 goals and posted 39 points in 83 games last season, is the Wild's lone remaining restricted free agent with training camp set to open on Friday.

"We’ve made him a fair offer and he’s deciding," Guerin told Michael Russo of The Athletic. "We want to get him in as quick as possible because if you miss training camp, the chances of you having a good year aren’t very good"

Fiala was traded to the Wild in February from the Nashville Predators for Mikael Granlund and posted three goals and seven points in 19 games upon joining the team.

The 23-year-old has 48 goals and 104 points in 223 games since being drafted 11th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Guerin has served as general manager of the Wild for less than a month after being hired by the team on Aug. 21, taking over after Paul Fenton was fired.