Bergevin doesn't expect Habs to do much at Trade Deadline

Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told reporters on Thursday he doesn't expect to be active at the NHL Trade Deadline because of salary cap constraints.

Marc Bergevin asked several times during his media avail about the trade deadline and remains pretty steadfast he doesn't think he will do much because of the cap constraints. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 25, 2021

The Canadiens currently have a little more than $2.8 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com.

The Habs are currently fourth in the North Division with a 14-8-9 record.

Bergevin also confirmed on Thursday one player tested positive for COVID-19 and that as far as he knows, there's no issue with that player's health.

#Habs Bergevin says one player's test came back positive as a result of close contact, leading to the NHL shutting down operations. The player re-tested positive again. Bergevin says so far the virus hasn't spread & if that trend continues, resumption next Monday is possible. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 25, 2021

#Habs Bergevin says, on the health of the player who tested positive, "As far as we know today, there's no issue." — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 25, 2021

Bergevin added that so far the virus hasn't spread and if that trend continues, it is possible the team could return to action on Monday.

The Habs have had their last two games, against the Edmonton Oilers, postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, and their next two games have already been postponed as well.

Montreal's next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

