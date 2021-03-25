34m ago
Bergevin doesn't expect Habs to do much at Trade Deadline
Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told reporters on Thursday he doesn't expect to be active at the NHL Trade Deadline because of salary cap constraints.
TSN.ca Staff
How will the Habs' postponed games be made up?
Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told reporters on Thursday he doesn't expect to be active at the NHL Trade Deadline because of salary cap constraints.
The Canadiens currently have a little more than $2.8 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com.
The Habs are currently fourth in the North Division with a 14-8-9 record.
Bergevin also confirmed on Thursday one player tested positive for COVID-19 and that as far as he knows, there's no issue with that player's health.
Bergevin added that so far the virus hasn't spread and if that trend continues, it is possible the team could return to action on Monday.
The Habs have had their last two games, against the Edmonton Oilers, postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, and their next two games have already been postponed as well.
Montreal's next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.
More details to come.