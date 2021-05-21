Campbell not at Maple Leafs practice

Goalie Jack Campbell was absent from Toronto Maple Leafs practice Friday, one day after starting the team's 2-1 loss in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Campbell allowed two goals on 30 shots in Game 1 Thursday.

