46m ago
Campbell not at Maple Leafs practice
Goalie Jack Campbell was absent from Toronto Maple Leafs practice Friday, one day after starting the team's 2-1 loss in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.
TSN.ca Staff
Campbell allowed two goals on 30 shots in Game 1 Thursday.
More details to come.