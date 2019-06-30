Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to join the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year deal, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Sounds like Calvin Pickard is joining the #RedWings on a two-year deal. He's expected to compete with Jonathan Bernier in training camp to back up Jimmy Howard. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2019

The 27-year-old split the 2018-19 season between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes.

In 17 games with the two teams, he posted a 4-6-2 record with a 3.86 goals against average and .875 save percentage.

The Moncton, New Brunswick native has spent time with the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his five-year NHL career.