Kinkaid on signing with the Canadiens: 'I'm really excited for the opportunity to play in front of those fans'

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed Keith Kinkaid as a backup goaltender to Carey Price.

The deal, finalized on Canada Day, is for one year and US$1.75 million.

Kinkaid, who turns 30 on Thursday, has played 151 career NHL games, all with the New Jersey Devils.

Last season, the native of Farmingville, N.Y., was 15-18-6 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 41 games.

Antti Niemi, the backup to Price last year, signed with Finnish club Jokerit last month.

The Canadians also signed forward Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the American Hockey League with a guaranteed salary of $400,000).

Barber has spent the past two seasons with AHL Hershey.