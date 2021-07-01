1h ago
Akinola, Davies headline Canada's 23-player roster for CONCACAF Gold Cup
Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette are among the 23 players announced as part of Canada’s Gold Cup roster on Thursday. Also included on the roster is 21-year-old striker Ayo Akinola, who switched his international allegiance from the United States to Canada.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament before losing to Haiti 3-2.
“The Concacaf Gold Cup allows Canada to keep building on the momentum from the last six matches in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers,” Canadian head coach John Herdman said in a release. “We’ve missed the opportunity to play some of these big matches that come at a Concacaf Gold Cup, so every match counts to create that spirit and cohesion required to take this country to the next level. We need this dynamic group of players to keep growing and learning together and the Concacaf Gold Cup provides great experience to prepare us for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.”
The Canadian roster features 12 players that have previously participated in the Gold Cup, however Scott Arfield, Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, and Atiba Hutchinson are notable omissions as they will miss the tournament through either injury or rest and preparation ahead of the 2021-22 European season.
Canada will play Martinique, USA and a third opponent yet to be determined (either Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines) in the group stage.
All three group stage games will take place in Kansas City.
Here is the full Canadian roster for the 2021 Gold Cup.
1- GK- Dayne St. Clair | USA / Minnesota United FC
2- FB- Alistair Johnston | USA / Nashville SC
3- F- Tyler Pasher | USA / Houston Dynamo
4- CB- Kamal Miller | CAN / CF Montréal
5- CB- Steven Vitória | POR / Moreirense FC
6- M- Samuel Piette | CAN / CF Montréal
7- M- Stephen Eustáquio | POR / FC Paços de Ferreira
8- M- Liam Fraser | USA / Columbus Crew SC
9- F- Lucas Cavallini | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC
10- F- David Junior Hoilett | Unattached
11- F- Theo Corbeanu | ENG / Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
12- M- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC
12- F- Tajon Buchanan | USA / New England Revolution
13- CB- Scott Kennedy | GER / SSV Jahn Regensburg
14- M- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Los Angeles FC
15- CB- Doneil Henry | KOR / Suwon Samsung Bluewings
16- GK- Maxime Crépeau | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC
17- F- Cyle Larin | TUR / Beşiktaş JK
18- GK- Jayson Leutwiler | ENG / Oldham Athletic AFC
19- FB- Alphonso Davies | GER / FC Bayern München
20- M- Harry Paton | SCO / Ross County FC
22- FB- Richie Laryea | CAN / Toronto FC
23- F- Ayo Akinola | CAN / Toronto FC