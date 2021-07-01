Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette are among the 23 players announced as part of Canada’s Gold Cup roster on Thursday.

Also included on the roster is 21-year-old striker Ayo Akinola, who switched his international allegiance from the United States to Canada.

Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament before losing to Haiti 3-2.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup allows Canada to keep building on the momentum from the last six matches in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers,” Canadian head coach John Herdman said in a release. “We’ve missed the opportunity to play some of these big matches that come at a Concacaf Gold Cup, so every match counts to create that spirit and cohesion required to take this country to the next level. We need this dynamic group of players to keep growing and learning together and the Concacaf Gold Cup provides great experience to prepare us for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.”

The Canadian roster features 12 players that have previously participated in the Gold Cup, however Scott Arfield, Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, and Atiba Hutchinson are notable omissions as they will miss the tournament through either injury or rest and preparation ahead of the 2021-22 European season.

Canada will play Martinique, USA and a third opponent yet to be determined (either Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines) in the group stage.

All three group stage games will take place in Kansas City.

Here is the full Canadian roster for the 2021 Gold Cup.

1- GK- Dayne St. Clair | USA / Minnesota United FC

2- FB- Alistair Johnston | USA / Nashville SC

3- F- Tyler Pasher | USA / Houston Dynamo

4- CB- Kamal Miller | CAN / CF Montréal

5- CB- Steven Vitória | POR / Moreirense FC

6- M- Samuel Piette | CAN / CF Montréal

7- M- Stephen Eustáquio | POR / FC Paços de Ferreira

8- M- Liam Fraser | USA / Columbus Crew SC

9- F- Lucas Cavallini | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

10- F- David Junior Hoilett | Unattached

11- F- Theo Corbeanu | ENG / Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

12- M- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC

12- F- Tajon Buchanan | USA / New England Revolution

13- CB- Scott Kennedy | GER / SSV Jahn Regensburg

14- M- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Los Angeles FC

15- CB- Doneil Henry | KOR / Suwon Samsung Bluewings

16- GK- Maxime Crépeau | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

17- F- Cyle Larin | TUR / Beşiktaş JK

18- GK- Jayson Leutwiler | ENG / Oldham Athletic AFC

19- FB- Alphonso Davies | GER / FC Bayern München

20- M- Harry Paton | SCO / Ross County FC

22- FB- Richie Laryea | CAN / Toronto FC

23- F- Ayo Akinola | CAN / Toronto FC