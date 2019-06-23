After quiet Day 1 at NHL Draft, fans get the fireworks they've been waiting for

The Vegas Golden Knights will re-sign forward William Karlsson to an eight-year contract extension this week, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that William Karlsson’s extension, once signed this week, will be 8-year max term, which was really important to him. Loves it in Vegas. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2019

The average annual value (AAV) of the deal will be $5.9 million.

The eight-year term of the deal, which is the max amount of years that Karlsson can re-sign with the Knights for, is really important to him, notes LeBrun. So much so that Karlsson's camp fought hard to obtain the max term, while Vegas pushed hard to obtain a reasonable AAV.

According to LeBrun, Karlsson loves Vegas, and really didn't want to leave. If the two sides had not been able to reach an extension, Karlsson possibly would have been traded this summer, per LeBrun.

Karlsson camp fought hard for the max term. The Knights pushed hard for a reasonable AAV which the team got. Like I said, Karlsson really didn’t want to leave. If there was no extension he possibly would have got dealt this summer. https://t.co/cCAA176YjB — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2019

The 26-year-old Karlsson scored 24 goals and posted 56 points in 82 games this past season.

Karlsson entered the league as a second-round pick (53rd overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2, 2015 along with Rene Bourque in exchange for James Wisniewski and a third-round pick. In 2017, Karlsson was exposed in the NHL Expansion Draft and was selected by the Golden Knights. He won the Lady Byng Trophy as a member of the Knights in 2017-18.

Karlsson is coming off a one-year, $5.25 million deal. The Swedish native has 184 points in 347 career NHL games.