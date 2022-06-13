Wiggins stars as Warriors defeat Celtics, move within victory of NBA title

Andrew Wiggins scored 26 as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco Monday to take 3-2 series lead.

A balanced offensive attack and a solid defensive effort allowed the Warriors to knock off the Celtics.

Klay Thompson also scored 21, and Wiggins added 13 rebounds.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.

More to come.