Wiggins stars as Warriors defeat Celtics, move within victory of NBA title
Andrew Wiggins led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday to take 3-2 series lead. The Warriors can capture the title with a win on Thursday back in Boston.
TSN.ca Staff
A balanced offensive attack and a solid defensive effort allowed the Warriors to knock off the Celtics.
Klay Thompson also scored 21, and Wiggins added 13 rebounds.
Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.
