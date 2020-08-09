The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule after making comments on Devin Booker leaving the Phoenix Suns while working as an analyst for TNT on Friday.

Green, 30, praised Booker for playing well since the NBA restarted its season, but said he should leave the Suns to help his career progress.

“It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix," he said on the broadcast. "It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they've gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win, because he's that kind of player.”

Booker, 23, is averaging 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 67 games with the Suns in 2019-20, his fifth year in the NBA. He is in the first year of a five-year, $158 million contract.

"As announced prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, the NBA has adopted a stricter enforcement approach for conduct relating to tampering, salary cap circumvention, and free agency timing rules, including with respect to the rule prohibiting player-to-player tampering," the NBA said in a statement.

Phoenix is the only undefeated team left in the Walt Disney World bubble, having won five straight games.