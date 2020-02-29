The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday afternoon that point guard Stephen Curry is making good progress and is expected to be back in the lineup at some point in March.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/eBwHIhbOgA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 29, 2020

The 31-year old, six-time NBA All Star and three-time NBA champion has been sidelined with a fractured left hand since Oct. 30 after Phoenix Suns centre Aaron Baynes fell on his hand.

Following the game, Curry underwent a CT scan which confirmed the hand was broken. He would go on to surgery on his second second metacarpal in his hand and was slotted to miss three months of action. In early December, Curry had the the pins removed from the the surgery and began the rehab process which led to Warriors announcing his return will come at some point during the month of March.

With Curry out of the lineup, the Warriors are currently last in the NBA with only 12 wins and 47 losses on the season as injuries to both Curry and Klay Thompson have handicapped the team's ability to compete this season.