First Kevin Durant, now Klay Thompson.

The Warriors' star left Game 6 late in the third quarter after he was fouled on a dunk attempt by Raptors guard Danny Green. He appeared to be holding his left knee as he collapsed to the ground and was later ruled out with a left knee injury.

Klay Thompson (left knee injury) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 14, 2019

Thompson stayed down for quite a while before being carried off by teammates and into the locker room. He briefly returned to shoot his free throws but exited the game soon after. Shortly afterwards, the Warriors guard was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Here’s Klay Thompson leaving the arena on crutches.

🎥: Raaj Shah pic.twitter.com/PRddIEkYBj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 14, 2019

Thompson had 30 points in 32:00 minutes of action prior to his departure.