1h ago
Warriors' Thompson (knee) leaves Game 6
TSN.ca Staff
First Kevin Durant, now Klay Thompson.
The Warriors' star left Game 6 late in the third quarter after he was fouled on a dunk attempt by Raptors guard Danny Green. He appeared to be holding his left knee as he collapsed to the ground and was later ruled out with a left knee injury.
Thompson stayed down for quite a while before being carried off by teammates and into the locker room. He briefly returned to shoot his free throws but exited the game soon after. Shortly afterwards, the Warriors guard was seen leaving the arena on crutches.
Thompson had 30 points in 32:00 minutes of action prior to his departure.