SAN FRANCISCO — Canadian guard Mychal Mulder is staying with the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA team announced Tuesday that it has signed Mulder to a multi-year contract.

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., has averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists and has shot 35.6 per cent from the three-point line over six games since signing a 10-day contract with the Warriors that ended Saturday.

He has made two starts, including a 118-114 win over Philadelphia on Saturday that saw him score a career-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three.

"(Mulder) is fantastic, a really good player. Good defensively as well," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after that game. "Were anxious to get him back some way."

Unselected in the 2017 NBA draft after two seasons at Kentucky, Mulder joined the Windy City Bulls of the G League for the 2017-18 season.

The six-foot-four guard signed with the Miami Heat on Sept. 17 but was waived a month later. He started the season with the Skyforce, Miami's G League franchise, before finally getting his first crack at the NBA with the Warriors.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.