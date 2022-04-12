Kerr: Steph may or may not be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is a "close call" for Saturday's Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As one source tells ESPN, it remains a "close-call" on Steph Curry's availability for Game 1 on Saturday. https://t.co/NJweHgD74w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2022

The Warriors announced Tuesday that Curry is making good progress in his recovery and started individual on-court activities last week with the hope that he can return to full team practices this week.

The 34-year-old missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 64 games during the 2021-22 season, his 13th in the NBA with the Warriors.

Golden State finished third in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record this year after being eliminated in the play-in tournament in 2021.