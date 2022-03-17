1h ago
Report: Curry out indefinitely with foot injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be sidelined indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
X-rays were negative for a fracture, notes Charania.
The 34-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 64 games this season and was named an All-Star for the eighth time in his career.
Golden State sits third in the Western Conference with a 47-23 record.