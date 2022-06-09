It appears the Golden State Warriors have caught a break as All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is expected to play in Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, head coach Steve Kerr told the media on Thursday.

Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4, Steve Kerr said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 9, 2022

Curry will not need an MRI and has avoided any major issues with his left foot after appearing to get hurt late in Wednesday's Game 3 loss in Boston, according to Shams Charania of Athletic.

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

In the fourth quarter, Curry was hurt after a scramble on the floor for a loose basketball. The 34-year-old, who has won three NBA titles and two MVP awards in his career, was seen limping after the play.

Curry averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 64 games this season, his 13th with the Warriors. He's averaged 26.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 19 postseason games this spring.

Boston leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.