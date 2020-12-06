Gonzaga announced Sunday evening that they are pausing men's basketball games through Dec. 14 due to COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols Gonzaga has made the decision to pause men’s basketball competitions through December 14," the school said in a statement.

No. 1 Gonzaga had their game against the No. 2 Baylor Bears scheduled for Saturday postponed 90 minutes before tip-off because of two positive tests within the Bulldogs.

More to come.