Grace Berger scored 17 points and Indiana used another suffocating defensive effort to beat Belmont, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program's first Sweet 16.

Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers' defence and the Bruins' own dismal 3-point shooting through the first three quarters.

Indiana (20-5) was just as efficient on offence as four Hoosiers scored in double figures. Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region.

Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont (21-6).

