The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed former NHLer Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout.

Abdelkader, 34, spent his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, recording 106 goals and 252 points in 739 games.

He was bought out of the last three seasons of his seven-year, $29.75 million deal he signed in 2015 by the Red Wings in October 2020.

Drafted in the second round (42nd overall) by Detroit at the 2005 NHL Draft, Abdelkader captained Team USA at two World Championships (2014, 2021).

The Muskegon, Mich. native previously played for Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings, from 2008-10 appearing in 109 games and scoring 35 goals and 76 points.

In 2020-21, he suited up for EV Zug in Switzerland, winning a championship.