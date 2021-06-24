Grand Slam Tennis Returns to the All England Club as TSN Serves Up Exclusive Coverage of WIMBLEDON

TORONTO (June 24, 2021) – As the world’s best tennis players return to the iconic grass courts of London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for the first time since 2019, TSN is Canada’s exclusive home for extensive live coverage of WIMBLEDON, running June 28 – July 11. Multi-court coverage begins Monday, June 28 at 6 a.m. ET on TSN (complete broadcast schedule is available here), and TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream additional bonus court coverage on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Mark Roe hosts daily WIMBLEDON coverage from the TSN studios, providing comprehensive reports and updates throughout the tournament with contributions from Mark Masters. TSN’s daytime WIMBLEDON coverage features more than 600 hours of exclusive multi-court action, including simultaneous matches, post-match reports, analysis, news conferences, and highlights throughout the day.

