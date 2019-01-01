NBA @NBA 7m NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Heat enter Top 5, Sixers still undefeated Miami, Indiana and Dallas are among the tea… https://t.co/KtvS8PPpl5 Reply

Reply Retweet

Retweet Favorite





Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 33m Continuing to countdown my list of the 25 greatest Raptors in franchise history with players 15-11. Some fan favs i… https://t.co/tS9cHBPl3c Reply

Reply Retweet

Retweet Favorite



