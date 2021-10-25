Sanchez on potential 'biggest game of the year thus far' between Cardinals, Packers

The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.

As per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to his roster status.

Adams, 28, has 52 receptions this season for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

More to follow.