1h ago
Packers place Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
As per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to his roster status.
Adams, 28, has 52 receptions this season for 744 yards and three touchdowns.
More to follow.