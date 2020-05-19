Rodgers admits he wasn't thrilled at first to see the Packers draft a QB

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he has been "super impressed" with former Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton during the team's virtual off-season program.

The Packers signed Begelton this off-season after he spent three years with the Stampeders.

“The one thing that really stands out is you can tell he is super invested,” LaFleur said of Begelton, according to ESPN. “He’s done a great job at picking up everything that we’ve thrown at him. He does a great job. We’ve been quizzing these guys quite a bit, and he is repeatedly at the top. I’ve been just super impressed with his approach and just excited to see him and see what he’s got to offer on the field.”

The Packers somewhat surprisingly didn't select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft last month.

Begelton joins a Packers receiving corps led by Davante Adams that also includes Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, and Devin Funchess.