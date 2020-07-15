If the NFL manages to go through with the 2020 pre-season, the Green Bay Packers will not have any fans at Lambeau.

The Packers announced on Wednesday they will not have fans in attendance for any 2020 pre-season home games or training camp practices as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a news release. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

The Packers are currently scheduled to open the pre-season at home on Aug. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals and then take on the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field the week after.

The city of Philadelphia said Tuesday that no fans will be allowed to attend Eagles games in 2020.