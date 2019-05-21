Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones is skipping the team's voluntary workouts in hopes of forcing a trade, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

According to Demovsky, Jones is working out in Florida as he awaits a move from the Packers.

The 2017 second-round pick appeared in 13 games with the team last season, making five starts. He had 59 tackles, broke up two passes and had one sack on the year. Over two seasons, he's posted 114 tackles, three sacks and one interception.

Demovsky reports Jones believes a separation from the Packers would be best after the team signed Adrian Amos in free agency and drafted Darnell Savage Jr. 21st overall in last month's draft. He adds Jones has asked Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for his release or a trade.