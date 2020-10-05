Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took to Twitter Monday morning to announce he will not play against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight," wrote Adams. "I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys."

Adams had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, missing last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. The Packers will also be without fellow starting receiver Allen Lazard on Monday after he underwent core muscle surgery last week.

The Packers enter Monday's game at 3-0, while the Falcons are 0-3.