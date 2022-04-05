Mitchell: Blue Jays had an A+ offseason; Have one of the best rotations in MLB

After opting out of his contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Greg Bird is returning to the New York Yankees.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports Bird has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees and will report to Triple-A Scranton.

As @YankeesWFAN reported, Greg Bird has signed a minor league deal with the #Yankees. #Reunion — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 5, 2022

Bird, who signed with the Blue Jays in March, posted a .261 average with two home runs and six RBI in 23 spring-training at-bats.

The 29-year-old played four seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015-19, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 98 runs over 186 games. He spent the 2021 season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .267 with 27 home runs and 91 RBI in 112 games.