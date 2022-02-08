Greg Ellingson is heading to Winnipeg.

The veteran wide receiver reached a deal with the Blue Bombers on Tuesday spending the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Elks,

Ellingson had 47 receptions for 687 yards and one touchdown last season with the Elks. It marked the first time since 2014 that the 33-year-old had fallen short of the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

The Tampa Bay native is a veteran of eight CFL seasons, with 7,952 career receiving yards and 42 career touchdowns.