United States manager Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man roster for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

The group will gather in Austria on March 20 in preparation. The match versus the Reggae Boyz will be held on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt before the group travels to Belfast on March 28. Both matches will be played without fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is another step forward in strengthening our group in preparation for Nations League, Gold Cup, and World Cup Qualifying," Berhalter said. "It’s great to get the group together to continue to build relationships on and off the field. We look forward to the games and the different challenges they will pose."

Because of quarantine regulations, a number of players - mostly from the Bundesliga - will be released back to their clubs following the Jamaica match to ensure that they will be cleared to play immediately after the international break.

UNITED STATES MARCH ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odonze (Leicester City) and Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Owen Otasowie (Wolves)

FORWARDS: Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Tim Weah (Lille)