Grey Cup Radio Network produced by TSN Radio
Fans can catch live, nationwide radio coverage of the CFL championship game on the Grey Cup Radio Network, with pre-game coverage beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, all the way to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET.
Calling the big game across the Grey Cup Radio Network is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside game analyst Giulio Caravatta. TSN 1260’s Dave Jamieson and TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres host the network’s live pre-game coverage, and return to host the live, 90-minute post-game show, breaking down all the game’s key moments.
The Grey Cup Radio Network is produced by TSN Radio, which operates seven stations across Canada in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
The full list of radio stations delivering live broadcast coverage of the game on the Grey Cup Radio Network is as follows:
Grey Cup Broadcast Stations
|City
|Radio Station
|British Columbia
|Vancouver
|CKST - TSN 1040
|Victoria
|CFAX
|Kelowna
|CKFR
|Kamloops
|CJNL
|Alberta
|Edmonton
|CFRN - TSN 1260
|Calgary
|CHQR
|Saskatchewan
|Regina
|CKRM
|Yorkton
|CJGX
|Saskatoon
|CFWD
|Prince Albert
|CKBI
|North Battleford
|CJNB
|Meadow Lake
|CJNS
|Melfort
|CKJH
|Manitoba
|Winnipeg
|CFRW - TSN 1290
|Ontario
|Toronto
|CHUM AM - TSN 1050
|Ottawa
|CFGO - TSN 1200
|London
|CJBK
|Hamilton
|CHAM - TSN 1150
|St. Catherines
|CKTB
|Peterborough
|CJMB
|Kitchener
|CKGL
|Quebec
|Montreal
|CKGM - TSN 690
|Nova Scotia
|Halifax
|CJNI-FM
|Sirius XM Satellite Radio Station
|Canada Talks SiriusXM Channel 167
Live streaming radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca/Radio and on the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.