Fans can catch live, nationwide radio coverage of the CFL championship game on the Grey Cup Radio Network, with pre-game coverage beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, all the way to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET.

Calling the big game across the Grey Cup Radio Network is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside game analyst Giulio Caravatta. TSN 1260’s Dave Jamieson and TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres host the network’s live pre-game coverage, and return to host the live, 90-minute post-game show, breaking down all the game’s key moments.

The Grey Cup Radio Network is produced by TSN Radio, which operates seven stations across Canada in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

The full list of radio stations delivering live broadcast coverage of the game on the Grey Cup Radio Network is as follows:

Grey Cup Broadcast Stations City Radio Station British Columbia Vancouver CKST - TSN 1040 Victoria CFAX Kelowna CKFR Kamloops CJNL Alberta Edmonton CFRN - TSN 1260 Calgary CHQR Saskatchewan Regina CKRM Yorkton CJGX Saskatoon CFWD Prince Albert CKBI North Battleford CJNB Meadow Lake CJNS Melfort CKJH Manitoba Winnipeg CFRW - TSN 1290 Ontario Toronto CHUM AM - TSN 1050 Ottawa CFGO - TSN 1200 London CJBK Hamilton CHAM - TSN 1150 St. Catherines CKTB Peterborough CJMB Kitchener CKGL Quebec Montreal CKGM - TSN 690 Nova Scotia Halifax CJNI-FM Sirius XM Satellite Radio Station Canada Talks SiriusXM Channel 167

Live streaming radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca/Radio and on the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.