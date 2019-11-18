Fans can catch live, nationwide radio coverage of the CFL championship game on the Grey Cup Radio Network, with pre-game coverage beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, all the way to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET.

Calling the big game across the Grey Cup Radio Network is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside game analyst Giulio Caravatta. TSN 1260’s Dave Jamieson and TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres host the network’s live pre-game coverage, and return to host the live, 90-minute post-game show, breaking down all the game’s key moments.

The Grey Cup Radio Network is produced by TSN Radio, which operates seven stations across Canada in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

The full list of radio stations delivering live broadcast coverage of the game on the Grey Cup Radio Network is as follows:

 

Grey Cup Broadcast Stations

City Radio Station
British Columbia  
Vancouver CKST - TSN 1040
Victoria CFAX
Kelowna CKFR
Kamloops CJNL
   
Alberta  
Edmonton CFRN - TSN 1260
Calgary CHQR
   
Saskatchewan  
Regina CKRM
Yorkton CJGX
Saskatoon CFWD
Prince Albert CKBI
North Battleford CJNB
Meadow Lake CJNS
Melfort CKJH
   
Manitoba  
Winnipeg CFRW - TSN 1290
   
Ontario  
Toronto CHUM AM - TSN 1050
Ottawa CFGO - TSN 1200
London CJBK
Hamilton CHAM - TSN 1150
St. Catherines CKTB
Peterborough CJMB
Kitchener CKGL
   
Quebec  
Montreal CKGM - TSN 690
   
Nova Scotia  
Halifax CJNI-FM
   
Sirius XM Satellite Radio Station
Canada Talks SiriusXM Channel 167

Live streaming radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca/Radio and on the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.