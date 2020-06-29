Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter for reposting an image on social media with profanity directed at police on the back of his jersey.

Morant reposted an image on Sunday that had the word "F---" and the number 12 displayed on the back of the jersey. Morant's jersey number is 12 but "F--- 12" is an anti-police slang term.

In his tweet, Morant wrote "want dat on my jersey fr" and shared the image on his Instagram story with a similar message. He later deleted both posts and apologized on Twitter.

"I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn't clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share. My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors," he wrote in a statement.

"I know there are good cops "12" out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power. There have been too many Black lives taken by police that could have been prevented.

"You may see me as just a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a stand, but I won't stay silent. BLACK LIVES MATTER!! Where's the justice for Breonna Taylor?? And the other countless innocent Black lives that have been taken at the hands of dirty cops with no convictions?"

The league and the players' union are collaborating to allow players to wear jerseys with personalized social justice messages on the backs instead of their last names for the restart of the NBA season.

The NBA season is set to restart on July 30.