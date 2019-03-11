Carl Grundstrom is off to a strong start with the Los Angeles Kings.

The 21-year-old, who was traded to the Kings from the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Sean Durzi and a first-round pick for Jake Muzzin in January, made his NHL debut with Los Angeles over the weekend and posted two goals in two games.

Grundstrom is just the second player in Kings history to accomplish the feat of scoring in each of his first two NHL games, joining Brian Boyle who did so in 2008.

He said Sunday he using January's trade as motivation with the Kings.

"Of course. I saw it as an opportunity, so I think it was really good for my career," Grundstrom said.

The 2016 second-round pick of the Maple Leafs scored on his first career shot in the third period of Saturday's loss to the Arizona Coyotes, finishing the game with an even rating in 13:03 of ice time.

He then scored the game-winning goal in the first period of Sunday's 3-2 win over Anaheim Ducks, beating Ryan Miller on the backhand on a partial breakaway.

"Yeah, it was a good goal," head coach Willie Desjardins said post-game. "It started down low. He worked hard to catch the play. He made the play behind the net and then he caught up, went to the net. He does a good job going to the net. (Adrian) Kempe’s played good. He made a good play. (Tyler Toffoli) made a good play at the line to hold the puck."

"I got a good pass from Juice there, but just I got a breakaway and put it in," Grundstrom added.

Grundstrom finished plus-1 against the Ducks and saw a boost in ice time to 18:15 in the victory. He admitted post-game he's been running on adrenaline for the majority of his first two games.

"Pretty much, of course. Probably going to settle down after a while," he said.

The Swedish forward has 16 goals and 39 points in 55 AHL games this season between the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign.