The Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced the signing of former Toronto Raptors forward Lucas "Bebe" Nogueira on Monday.

Nogueira, 29, was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2013, and he appeared in 141 NBA games over three seasons from 2014 to 2018 all with the Raptors.

“We’re excited to have Lucas join our squad," Nighthawks head coach and general manager Charles Kissi said in a statement. "I think he will bring professional and personal experiences. It’s a great opportunity for him to be a veteran leader. He’s at a very thoughtful place in his life and I think that will mesh well with our group.”

Most recently, Nogueira suited up for Sao Paulo of the Novo Basquete Brasil league in his native Brazil.

For his NBA career, Nogueira averaged 3.2 points on .632 shooting, 2.8 boards and 1.0 blocks over 12.5 minutes a night.

Nogueira is expected to join the team ahead of their June 30 game against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

The Nighthawks are 6-5 on the season and currently sit in fifth place in the 10-team league.