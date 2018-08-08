8h ago
Guerrero Jr. hits first home run in Triple-A
TSN.ca Staff
Guerrero Jr. has three hits, mashes first Triple-A home run
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run as a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old third baseman went deep off of Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Wright.
Guerrero Jr., who is considered to be the best prospect in baseball, went 3-4 with two RBIs on the night and is hitting .455 with the Bisons over eight games.