Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run as a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday. 

The 19-year-old third baseman went deep off of Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Wright.

Guerrero Jr., who is considered to be the best prospect in baseball, went 3-4 with two RBIs on the night and is hitting .455 with the Bisons over eight games. 