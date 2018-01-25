NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero will become the first player to wear an Angels hat on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Guerrero spent more time in Montreal, leading many to think he would sport an Expos cap.

Guerrero made the announcement Thursday, a day after he was elected to the Hall by an overwhelming margin. The Hall gets the final say on how a player is depicted in the plaque gallery in Cooperstown, New York.

The slugger played the first eight seasons of his career in Montreal. He joined the Anaheim Angels as a free agent in 2004 and spent six seasons with them, including their rebranding as the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels began play in 1961. Reggie Jackson is among those who played for the Angels but has a different cap in the Hall.

Guerrero was a four-time All-Star with both teams. He hit .323 with 234 home runs for Montreal and batted .319 with 173 homers for the Angels.

Gary Carter, Andre Dawson and Tim Raines are the only players with Montreal hats on their bronze plaques in the Hall.