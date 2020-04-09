Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks headline the field of NBA, WNBA and NBA alumni in a H-O-R-S-E challenge beginning Sunday night on TSN.

Catch it beginning at 7pm ET/5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

Other members of the field include former WNBA star and Naismith Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings, WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz as well as retired stars Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups.

ESPN's Mark Jones will serve as the event's host.

The challenge will be held in tournament format, with the quarter-final round happening this Sunday and the semifinal and final round taking place the following Thursday.