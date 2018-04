Bergevin: 'The attitude was not even close'

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday forward Paul Byron underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for six months.

Paul Byron underwent shoulder surgery today in New York. His recovery period is expected to be six months.



Byron's recovery period is expected to last into next season.

The 28-year-old Byron had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games for the Habs last season. He is entering the final year of a three-year, $3.5 million deal with Montreal that will pay him $1.67 million next season.