The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a three-year entry-level deal with defenceman Josh Brook, the club announced Friday.

DETAILS -> https://t.co/XPGBtRi1i5 #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2018

The blueliner recorded three goals and 29 assists for 32 points in 45 games last season for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. He added six points in 14 playoff games.

He was selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He is with the Habs in training camp after participating in their development camp earlier this summer.

Montreal will be back in action when they host the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre Saturday.