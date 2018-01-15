The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that centre Phillip Danault has 'concussion-like symptoms' and that his condition will be re-evaluated on a daily basis.

Danault was released from hospital Sunday morning after undergoing medical tests for a head injury. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher Saturday night after he was hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara point shot.

The rising shot at 18:23 of the second period looked to hit Danault on the side of the head. He lay on the ice for several minutes but was moving and appeared to be speaking to medical staff before leaving the ice to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

"On behalf of myself and my fiancee, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your words of encouragement and support," Danault tweeted Monday.

Danault, a 24-year-old native of Victoriaville, Que., was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and has seven goals and 15 assists in 43 games this season. In 178 career regular-season games, he has 24 goals and 49 assists.