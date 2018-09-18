Habs' Deslauriers taken to hospital after fight

Montreal Canadiens forward Nicolas Deslauriers was taken to hospital Monday night following a fight with New Jersey Devils forward Brandon Baddock.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Deslauriers was taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons" and to undergo further medical testing.

Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Baddock in the first period of the Canadiens' 3-1 win on Monday. Baddock landed a hard right hook to Deslauriers' face, but the Canadiens winger ultimately won the fight.

Julien would only say Deslauriers had an "upper-body injury."

The 27-year-old had 10 goals and 14 points in 58 games with the Canadiens last season. According to HockeyFights.com, he dropped the gloves five times in 2017-18.