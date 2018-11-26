Johnson on Canadiens: 'They've been playing like a tired team'

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to place defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers at Noon et.

Alzner did not skate with the team at practice on Monday morning in Brossard, Quebec, with captain Shea Weber joining regulars David Schlemko, Brett Kulak, Jeff Petry, Victor Mete, Jordie Benn, Xavier Ouellet and Mike Reilly on the ice.

#Habs official just told the media to “expect something at noon”. Alzner likely to be placed on waivers. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 26, 2018

The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $23 million contract with the Canadiens as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 after nine seasons with the Washington Capitals.

He has one assist in eight games with the Canadiens this season and 12 points in 82 games last season.

In 681 career NHL games with Washington and Montreal, Alzner has 20 goals, 130 points and a plus-56 rating.