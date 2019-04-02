Habs get Byron back for key contest vs. Bolts

The Montreal Canadiens will have forward Paul Byron back in the lineup for their contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed Tuesday that Byron, who returned to practice Monday, will play on the team's fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nate Thompson.

The 29-year-old has missed the team's past two games after sustaining an upper-body injury last Tuesday in a fight with Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron has 15 goals and 15 assists in 54 games this season.

The Canadiens enter Tuesday's contest one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.