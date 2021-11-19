Habs know changes could be on the way if they can't turn things around

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team added that he is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the NHL and the public health authorities.

Bergevin has been the Canadiens’ general manager since 2012, helping guide the team to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 and the Stanley Cup Final last season.

More to follow.