Habs' Plekanec to be placed on unconditional waivers

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Tomas Plekanec will be placed on unconditional waivers at Noon et. today for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin and Plekanec will speak live on the decision at 11:30am et/8:30am pt, the news conference will be streamed live on TSN.ca

Plekanec began the year as a healthy scratch for the team, but played his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 15 against the Detroit Red Wings, scoring his lone goal this season. He has not played since October 18 due to a back injury.

Plekanec, 36, has played 984 of 1,001 career NHL games with the Canadiens. The Kladno, Czech Republic native put up 608 career points (233 goals and 375 assists) along with 53 points in 94 playoff games.

Team says it was a "mutual agreement" with Plekanec. He played 1,001 #NHL games, all but 17 of them with Montréal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 9, 2018

According to CapFriendly, Plekanec's contract this season was a one-year deal with a $2.25 million cap hit with bonuses worth $1.25 million.

Plekanec was selected in the third round (71st overall) by the Canadiens at the 2001 NHL draft. He was an assistant captain from 2010-2011 through until the 2017-18 season.

He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline February, posting two goals and four points in the team's first-round playoff series.