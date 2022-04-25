Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel are among the 32 nominees for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.”

Price, 34, underwent off-season knee surgery, and in October he entered the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program. After exiting the program, Price continued to rehab his knee and dealt with numerous setbacks. He played his first game of the season on April 15.

Eichel had an 11-month absence from the game that included a trade from Buffalo to Vegas and getting a neck surgery never performed on an NHL player. After receiving artificial disc replacement surgery, he returned to the ice with 12 goals and 21 points in 31 games.

The nominees for the Canadian teams are Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev, Edmonton Oilers defender Kris Russell, Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ondrej Kase, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.

Other notable nominees from around the league include Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

Getzlaf announced on April 5 that the 2021-22 campaign is his last as he wraps up his 17-year NHL career. He became the Ducks’ all-time leading scorer and reached 1,000 career points this season.

Tarasenko played a combined 34 games between 2019 and 2021 and had three separate shoulder surgeries in a 28-month span. He returned this season with 33 goals and 80 points in 72 games.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom won the award last year.

Below is the full list of 2021-22 nominees:

Anaheim Ducks – F Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes – F Andrew Ladd

Boston Bruins - F Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo Sabres – F Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames – D Chris Tanev

Carolina Hurricanes – G Antti Raanta

Chicago Blackhawks – F Dylan Strome

Colorado Avalanche – D Jack Johnson

Columbus Blue Jackets – F Justin Danforth

Dallas Stars – F Tyler Seguin

Detroit Red Wings – D Marc Staal

Edmonton Oilers - D Kris Russell

Florida Panthers – F Anthony Duclair

Los Angeles Kings - F Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild – D Jared Spurgeon

Montreal Canadiens – G Carey Price

Nashville Predators – D Mark Borowiecki

New Jersey Devils - F Nico Hischier

New York Islanders – D Zdeno Chara

New York Rangers - F Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators – G Anton Forsberg

Philadelphia Flyers – F Kevin Hayes

Pittsburgh Penguins – F Brian Boyle

St Louis Blues – F Vladimir Tarasenko

San Jose Sharks – D Brent Burns

Seattle Kraken – F Jaden Schwartz

Tampa Bay Lightning – F Alex Killorn

Toronto Maple Leafs – F Ondrej Kase

Vancouver Canucks – D Luke Schenn

Vegas Golden Knights – F Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals – F Nicklas Backstrom

Winnipeg Jets – D Josh Morrissey