Habs’ Price, Golden Knights’ Eichel among 2022 Masterton Trophy nominees
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel are among the 32 nominees for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.”
Price, 34, underwent off-season knee surgery, and in October he entered the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program. After exiting the program, Price continued to rehab his knee and dealt with numerous setbacks. He played his first game of the season on April 15.
Eichel had an 11-month absence from the game that included a trade from Buffalo to Vegas and getting a neck surgery never performed on an NHL player. After receiving artificial disc replacement surgery, he returned to the ice with 12 goals and 21 points in 31 games.
The nominees for the Canadian teams are Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev, Edmonton Oilers defender Kris Russell, Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ondrej Kase, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.
Other notable nominees from around the league include Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko.
Getzlaf announced on April 5 that the 2021-22 campaign is his last as he wraps up his 17-year NHL career. He became the Ducks’ all-time leading scorer and reached 1,000 career points this season.
Tarasenko played a combined 34 games between 2019 and 2021 and had three separate shoulder surgeries in a 28-month span. He returned this season with 33 goals and 80 points in 72 games.
Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom won the award last year.
Below is the full list of 2021-22 nominees:
Anaheim Ducks – F Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes – F Andrew Ladd
Boston Bruins - F Jake DeBrusk
Buffalo Sabres – F Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames – D Chris Tanev
Carolina Hurricanes – G Antti Raanta
Chicago Blackhawks – F Dylan Strome
Colorado Avalanche – D Jack Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets – F Justin Danforth
Dallas Stars – F Tyler Seguin
Detroit Red Wings – D Marc Staal
Edmonton Oilers - D Kris Russell
Florida Panthers – F Anthony Duclair
Los Angeles Kings - F Blake Lizotte
Minnesota Wild – D Jared Spurgeon
Montreal Canadiens – G Carey Price
Nashville Predators – D Mark Borowiecki
New Jersey Devils - F Nico Hischier
New York Islanders – D Zdeno Chara
New York Rangers - F Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators – G Anton Forsberg
Philadelphia Flyers – F Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins – F Brian Boyle
St Louis Blues – F Vladimir Tarasenko
San Jose Sharks – D Brent Burns
Seattle Kraken – F Jaden Schwartz
Tampa Bay Lightning – F Alex Killorn
Toronto Maple Leafs – F Ondrej Kase
Vancouver Canucks – D Luke Schenn
Vegas Golden Knights – F Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals – F Nicklas Backstrom
Winnipeg Jets – D Josh Morrissey