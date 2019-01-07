Carey Price will not be going to the All-Star Game, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday.

"We took the time to discuss the situation with Carey and the medical group earlier today, and we all agreed that the best decision for him would be to rest and recuperate during the upcoming All-Star Break," general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement. "Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season. Carey is honored to once again have been named to the NHL All-Star Game, and he is on board with the club's decision."

Price, 31, has posted a 16-11-4 mark this season with a goals against average of 2.76 and a .908 save percentage.

This was to be the native of Anahim Lake, BC's sixth All-Star appearance.

As is NHL rule, Price will be subject to a one-game suspension due to skipping the All-Star Game. He will have the choice to miss the Habs' last game before the break or first game back from it. Price becomes the second high-profile player to make the decision to miss the game with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin bowing out last week.

Price was the Habs' lone All-Star representative for the Atlantic Division. The Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard is currently the only goalie on the Atlantic roster.

The All-Star Game is set for January 26 in San Jose.