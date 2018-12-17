The Montreal Canadiens are shuffling up their blueline.

The team announced after Monday's shutout loss to Boston that they are recalling Victor Mete from AHL Laval, and assigning Noah Juulsen back to the Rocket.

The team said that Mete will travel with the team as they begin a Western trip in Colorado.

Mete, 20, skated in 23 games this season for the Canadiens and had four assists. He was sent to Laval on Nov. 29 and contributed five points in seven games.

Juulsen, 21, had one goal and four assists in 21 NHL games. He suffered a facial fracture on Nov. 19 against Washington and return to action on Dec. 11.